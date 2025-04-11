Clover Park School Board to Host Public Hearings and Board Meeting on April 14 – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold public hearings on a proposal to consolidate small school code programs within existing schools and a regular board meeting on Monday, April 14, in room 4 of the Student Services Center located at 10903 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. The meeting will also be live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube.

Public hearings for each small school program will begin at 4 p.m.:

4 p.m. Middle School Re-Entry Public Hearing

4:15 p.m. High School Re-Entry Public Hearing

4:30 p.m. Oak Grove School Public Hearing

4:45 p.m. Oakridge Group Home School Public Hearing

5 p.m. Special Education/Re-Life Program Public Hearing

The board meeting will begin at 6 p.m.:

6 p.m. Call to Order — Regular Meeting of the Board

Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting Zoom webinar link or the district’s YouTube channel. Attendees will be asked to provide the following password to join the Zoom webinar: 929326 or via telephone at 253-215-8782.

The board meeting agenda and detailed remote access instructions are available on the district website.

﻿For more information, contact the CPSD superintendent’s office at 253-583-5190.