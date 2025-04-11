 City of Tacoma Prepares for Launch of Website Modernization Project – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma Prepares for Launch of Website Modernization Project

TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma has announced the upcoming modernization and domain change for its official website, currently known as cityoftacoma.org. With an anticipated launch date of April 30, 2025, the modernized website will be accessible at tacoma.gov, reflecting a commitment to an enhanced user experience, accessibility, and security.

Since its inception in 2013, the cityoftacoma.org website has been pivotal in connecting Tacoma residents, businesses, and visitors with essential services and information. A 2023 assessment highlighted the need for updates to better meet modern standards of service delivery, mobile accessibility, and user-centric design.

The modernized tacoma.gov website includes several improvements:

  • Enhanced User Experience: Featuring improved navigation and a modernized interface.
  • Mobile-Friendly Design: Promoting accessibility on mobile devices.
  • Updated Content: Providing current and relevant information about City services and initiatives.
  • Accessibility: Complying with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

Additionally, the transition to the .gov domain highlights Tacoma’s commitment to cybersecurity and public trust.

Shortly after launch of the Website Modernization Project, all City email addresses using @cityoftacoma.org will change to @tacoma.gov. This update is anticipated to begin on May 9 and applies to City of Tacoma General Government and Tacoma Public Utilities employees. Emails sent to both the old and new addresses will continue to reach the intended recipient, ensuring a smooth transition.

More information about the upcoming changes, including FAQs and how to provide feedback, is available at cityoftacoma.org/WebRedesign. After the anticipated April 30, 2025 launch, existing cityoftacoma.org URLs will automatically redirect to the new website to minimize disruption for users.

