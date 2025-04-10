Spring Scholarship Cycle Now Open – Apply by April 20 – The Suburban Times

The Pierce College Foundation is proud to support student success through our Spring 2025 Scholarship Cycle, now open through April 20, 2025. With 15 scholarship opportunities available, students can apply for funding to help ease the financial burden of higher education.

Among these scholarships are awards specifically for students in dental hygiene, emergency management, and early childhood education, ensuring that future professionals in these vital fields receive the support they need to complete their training.

The Rising Cost of Education

Financial barriers remain one of the biggest challenges for students pursuing job training or college completion. Rising tuition costs, coupled with expenses like textbooks, transportation, and childcare, often force students to delay or forgo their education. Scholarships provide crucial assistance, helping students stay on track and focus on their studies without the added stress of financial strain.

How to Apply

Students can complete a single online application to be considered for multiple scholarships. We encourage all eligible students to apply before the April 20, 2025 deadline.

To learn more and submit your application, visit: https://www.pierce.ctc.edu/foundation-scholarships

By investing in scholarships, we are investing in the future workforce and strengthening our community. Thank you to our generous donors who make these opportunities possible.