Night repairs scheduled on westbound Tacoma Narrows Bridge April 11-13 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA – Another section of the westbound State Route 16 Tacoma Narrows Bridge needs repair.

The fix requires two consecutive nights of lane closures. The night work allows crews to make repairs to a portion of the driving surface of the bridge.

7 p.m. Friday, April 11 until 5 a.m. Saturday, April 12

Two left lanes approaching the bridge, including the HOV lane, will close.

7 p.m. Saturday, April 12 until 5 a.m. Sunday, April 13

Two left lanes approaching the bridge, including the HOV lane, will close.

Jackson Avenue on-ramp to westbound SR 16 will close.

During the work, the HOV lane will open to all travelers.

Crews will replace an expansion joint seal. Unlike previous repairs on the driving surface, crews are able to make these repairs during the night.

Whenever near work zones, please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds; they’re there for your safety.

Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.

Pay attention – both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic.

Stay calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is worth risking someone’s life.

Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on WSDOT-maintained roads in Pierce County. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.