Night construction: Add one hour of travel time to get through I-5 work zone in DuPont – The Suburban Times

DUPONT – People traveling on Interstate 5 through DuPont can expect two nights of significant congestion. Travelers are encouraged to add at least one hour of extra travel time during the night work.

Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12

8 p.m. – I-5 lane closures begin.

10 p.m. – I-5 reduced to one lane in each direction. That one lane will detour through the off- and on-ramps at Steilacoom-DuPont Road /exit 119.

6 a.m. – Lanes begin reopening.

The Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. while girders are begin installed. Travelers will follow signed detours.

About the work

Each girder weighs 206,000 pounds

The girders are lifted into place from I-5

The girders make up the backbone of a new Steilacoom-DuPont Road overpass.

WSDOT thanks travelers for their patience and understanding during this phase of the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Steilacoom-DuPont Rd. Corridor Improvements project.

People are encouraged to sign up for email updates for major roadwork on state highways in Pierce County. Additional information is also available from the WSDOT app and the WSDOT statewide travel map.