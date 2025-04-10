Fee-Waived Adoptions at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County invites the community to “Spring Into Love” by adopting a shelter pet. From Friday, April 11, through Sunday, April 13, adoption fees for all pets will be waived.

“Spring is a season of new beginnings, making it the perfect time to welcome a new pet into your home,” said Leslie Dalzell, chief executive officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “Nearly 1,000 dogs have already come through our doors this year, and that’s just the dogs. We’re counting on our community to help find them, and all the other wonderful animals in our care, loving homes. Now’s the time to Spring Into Love!”

Currently, 58 dogs, 44 cats, and 16 rabbits are available for adoption, with more becoming available regularly. To view all adoptable animals, visit www.thehumanesociety.org.

Adoption Event Details:

Location:

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

2608 Center St.

Tacoma, WA 98409

Dates/Time:

Friday, April 11, through Sunday, April 13

10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

What’s Included with a Fee-Waived Adoption?

While adoption fees are waived, every dog, cat, and rabbit comes with:

A wellness exam by shelter staff

Initial vaccines

Microchip with national registration

Spay or neuter surgery

A starter bag of food, courtesy of Hill’s Pet Nutrition (dogs and cats only, while supplies last)

Please note, hold and licensing fees may still apply.

More Ways to Support:

Foster: Provide a short-term safe space for a pet in need. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County provides all supplies and ongoing veterinary care. Learn more about fostering at www.thehumanesociety.org/get-involved/foster.

Donate: Support the organization’s life-changing medical efforts and ongoing care for pets in need by donating. To donate, visit: www.thehumanesociety.org/donate.