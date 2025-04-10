 Daffodil Parade remains a staple of the community – The Suburban Times

Daffodil Parade remains a staple of the community

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News

The 92nd Daffodil Festival Grand Floral Parade brought Pierce County together on a picture-perfect, sunny Saturday on April 5.

The 2025 parade, which included more than 125 floats, went through the streets of Tacoma, Puyallup, Sumner and Orting drawing hundreds of spectators spanning all ages in each city.

Puyallup Tribal Members were prominently featured throughout the duration of the day, and were visible on floats including the Daffodil Festival Traveling Float & Princesses (Chief Leschi Schools Daffodil Princess Lailah Loucks) and the Puyallup Tribe Elders Float. The Chief Leschi Schools cheerleading squad and Canoe Journey attendees marched in the parade on foot.

The Elders Float featured a mural by Jack George who credited Events Director Chester Earl and fellow artist Paulina Hernandez for creating a memorable piece of art.

Read the rest of the story and see more pictures at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

