Community Conversations in the Humanities Series Opens April 16 at TCC – The Suburban Times

Funded by a multi-year College Spark grant, TCC’s Community Conversations in the Humanities series provides a series of talks on humanities-related topics and invites the community to provide feedback on how the college can reimagine its humanities offerings in ways that center our students and the larger community. Held in the recently opened Center for Innovative Learning & Engagement (CILE)’s first-floor Student Learning Lab, the series will also showcase the CILE, which is the new home of TCC’s Creative Arts, Literature and Communications programs.

According to Writing Studies faculty member Carla Davison, the grant seeks to engage students, staff, faculty, and community members in all aspects of the work.

“There are many ways the grant has allowed us to reimagine our humanities offerings at the college,” said Davison. “This conversation series seeks to make our grant work community-facing and to show our community that the humanities are relevant, applicable, and fun.”

Now that the Humanities grant is in its second year, TCC’s Creative Arts, Literature and Communications (CALC) division is seeking ways to engage directly with students and the broader community. The conversation is meant to give community members an opportunity to learn about course offerings and degrees, and to share ideas on how humanities courses and programs can grow while continuing to serve all our students effectively and equitably.

“We hope attendees will feel invited into the conversation about how humanities courses can best serve our community and see the value of humanities courses and skills gained to all professions,” Davison said.

The World Languages conversation will be held in Building 10 April 16, 1-2 p.m. A panel discussion will be followed by round table discussions among attendees. Panelists include:

Bryan Treanton (student)

Jakob Adams (student)

Seth Coccia (faculty)

Bruno Arzola-Padilla (faculty)

Yorleny Clapper (community member)

Yuvi Arciniega (community member)

Everyone is welcome to attend this free event. Refreshments will be provided. Find dates for the full series here.