The Center of Excellence invites community and technical college students to their AI Workshop Series – The Suburban Times

The Center of Excellence for Information and Computer Technology invites all Washington community and technical college students to their upcoming AI Workshop Series.

In this series of free, virtual talks on AI-related topics students will learn from industry experts from Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and more, while gaining hands-on experience with leading AI tools.

Workshops occur every Friday at 1 p.m. from April 11 through May 30, 2025.

Students must register using their college email address and sign up for each workshop they would like to attend. These workshops are open to students at all Washington community and technical colleges.

Learn more and sign up at www.aiworkshopswa.com