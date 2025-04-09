 The Center of Excellence invites community and technical college students to their AI Workshop Series – The Suburban Times

The Center of Excellence invites community and technical college students to their AI Workshop Series

The Center of Excellence for Information and Computer Technology invites all Washington community and technical college students to their upcoming AI Workshop Series.  

In this series of free, virtual talks on AI-related topics students will learn from industry experts from Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, and more, while gaining hands-on experience with leading AI tools.  

Workshops occur every Friday at 1 p.m. from April 11 through May 30, 2025.  

Students must register using their college email address and sign up for each workshop they would like to attend. These workshops are open to students at all Washington community and technical colleges.

Learn more and sign up at www.aiworkshopswa.com

  • April 11 – LinkedIn 101: Building a Strong Professional Profile
  • April 18 – Getting Hands-on with GenAI Use Cases
  • April 25 – Beyond the Resume: How to Create Your Action Plan for Success
  • May 2 – Hiring in the AI Age: How Companies Use Tech to Find and Manage Employees  
  • May 9 – Beyond the Hype: Here’s How Top Companies Use AI Today
  • May 16 – Building AI-Powered Products: From Development to Deployment  
  • May 23 – The Futurist Case for AI: Industry, Ethics, and Human Identity
  • May 30 – Microsoft Copilot – Design a Dream Destination with AI 
