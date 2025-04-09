Sound Credit Union Announces Leadership Promotions to Drive Growth and Operational Excellence – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Sound Credit Union.

TACOMA, Wash. – Sound Credit Union (Sound) is pleased to announce multiple leadership promotions designed to strengthen the institution, enhance collaboration and drive innovation. The changes reinforce Sound’s commitment to its members, strategic growth and operational excellence.

Late last month, Don Clark, President & CEO, shared that four key leaders have been promoted to Executive Vice President roles:

Lyman Williams has been promoted to EVP/Chief Lending & Business Services Officer, overseeing Business Lending & Deposit Services while continuing his leadership of Business Lending, Consumer/Indirect, Real Estate Lending, Loss Management, Business Intelligence, and Sound Financial Group – the institution’s Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO).

Robyn LaChance has been appointed EVP/Chief Strategy Officer. In addition to leading Change Management & Enterprise Projects and Facilities, she will now oversee Human Resources, Employee Experience, and Corporate Strategy & Research.

Ryan Zilker has been named EVP/Chief Growth Officer, expanding his leadership to include Retail Branches & Operations, Payments & Member Engagement, alongside his continued oversight of Marketing and Community & Public Relations.

Stacey Wilkerson has been promoted to EVP/Chief Financial & Risk Officer, where she will oversee IT/Digital Operations, Accounting & Finance, Compliance & Quality Assurance, Risk Management, as well as Investment Management and Asset Liability Management.

“These changes have been carefully designed to leverage the strengths of our team members, enhance collaboration across departments, and drive innovation and efficiency throughout our organization,” said Clark. “By optimizing our leadership structure in this way, we are confident that we will be better equipped to meet the evolving needs of our members, drive sustainable growth, and continue to deliver exceptional service and value to our community.”

Sound believes the strength of these leaders will drive growth as a financial institution while enhancing the services and tools available to members, empowering them to manage their finances with confidence. The organization looks forward to new opportunities and collaborations that will fuel continued success while remaining steadfast in its commitment to supporting members, employees, and communities through all waves of life.