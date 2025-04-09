 Search and Rescue Training – The Suburban Times

Search and Rescue Training

Did you know we have a special unit for Search and Rescue? Our team trains often, however, the one training they look forward to is the snow rescue and avalanche training. Our Search and Rescue Unit participated in an overnight training that consisted of snow survival skills as well as winter rescue operations of lost snowshoers, cross country skiers, hunters and snowmobilers. Thank you, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, for sharing a little about your recent trip up the mountain!  

The post Search and Rescue Training first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff's Office Blotter.

