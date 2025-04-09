Pierce College Fort Steilacoom Celebrates the Grand Opening of the Renovated Olympic South Building – The Suburban Times

Lakewood, WA – Pierce College Fort Steilacoom is excited to announce the grand opening of the newly renovated Olympic South Building on April 23 at 3 p.m. After undergoing extensive renovations, Olympic South is reopening as a modern, multipurpose learning and engagement space that will support students, faculty, and the broader community for years to come.

The Olympic South Building has been transformed to house state-of-the-art classrooms, faculty offices, study spaces, flexible music rooms, and an 1,100 square foot gallery space. The first floor supports Pierce College’s Education programs, including the Early Childhood Education Lab School, in partnership with Clover Park School District, as well as support spaces, new classrooms, and a 13,000 square foot outdoor learning environment. Additionally, the third floor hosts Central Washington University’s Pierce County extension site, providing expanded educational opportunities for students in the region.

“We are thrilled to reopen the Olympic South Building, as a space designed to foster learning, creativity, collaboration, and partnership,” said Pierce College Fort Steilacoom President Matt Campbell, Ed. D. “This renovation advances our mission to create quality educational opportunities for a diverse community of learners to thrive in an evolving world.”

The grand opening celebration will include guided tours showcasing the building’s new features, opportunities to meet faculty and program representatives, as well as interactive demonstrations highlighting our academic and community programs.

Pierce College invites students, alumni, faculty, staff, and the community to join us in celebrating this exciting new chapter in the college’s history.