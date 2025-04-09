Letter: Is the “Good Neighbor Village” being a good neighbor? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Spanaway Concerned Citizens.

We still have a real chance to stop the “Good Neighbor Village” project—and we are not giving up! Spanaway Concerned Citizens has filed a motion in Thurston County Superior Court, asking the Honorable Judge Carol Murphy to reconsider her recent dismissal of our Land Use Petition Act (“LUPA”) challenge. This motion suggests that the court applied the wrong legal standard. Instead of conducting an independent review of key legal questions, as the law requires, the court deferred to the hearing examiner’s decision.

These are not minor technicalities—we are raising two critical legal flaws: First, TRM does not own the entire project site. Second, the proposed development contradicts the Pierce County Comprehensive Plan’s requirements for housing density. Court procedures require a fresh, de novo review of legal issues.

While the Tacoma Rescue Mission claims in press releases that it has secured three legal victories, the truth tells a different story. Two of those decisions came from short-term or temporary hearing examiners. In one of those proceedings, we prevailed, successfully protecting the tree conservation tract on the project site. This recent Superior Court ruling is not final, as our motion for reconsideration is pending.

Despite this uncertainty, TRM is forging ahead, spending local, state, and federal funding on the project. The Tacoma Rescue Mission is hinging its hopes on a $62.7 million bid proposal, yet serious questions remain about the plan’s financial integrity. Inconsistent figures, unreliable HUD vouchers, an unstable operating budget, and the threat of federal budget cuts all raise significant doubts about the project’s long-term viability. In short, this is a high-stakes gamble with our tax dollars — and the risks are too significant to ignore.

The “Good Neighbor Village” isn’t being a “Good Neighbor” at all! It is an extreme and costly response to homelessness—one that no other county in Washington has attempted. At more than $200,000 per resident, it is an unprecedented use of taxpayer dollars, especially when it is proven that cheaper solutions exist. Why should our community shoulder this risk?

Spanaway Concerned Citizens applaud the citizens of Parkland, Midland, and Spanaway for continuing to stand firm against county officials who have repeatedly ignored our concerns. The contrast is clear — only one individual, representing the Tacoma Rescue Mission, was present in the courtroom on March 28th. However, dozens of you — Spanaway Concerned Citizens — filled the courtroom and the Zoom session.

Thanks to our community’s commitment, we have made significant strides over the past two and a half years — and we are not stopping now! Every contribution, large or small, brings us one step closer to preserving what matters most: our community and the sustainability of its natural resources.

RAISE YOUR VOICE for our Community! RIGHT IDEA — WRONG LOCATION!

