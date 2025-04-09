In the Book Nook with … Archie Kregear – The Suburban Times

Author Archie Kregear

Author Archie Kregear is from the Kitsap Peninsula in Washington State. He retired after working in the computer industry for twenty years, and then teaching Biology at the high school level. He started writing seriously in 2012. The first book he published was Mountain Gods in 2019. He participates in a writing critique group and two groups more focused on sales and marketing. When Archie isn’t writing, he is dedicating himself to photography.

Which genres do you cover?

Archie Kregear: I write fiction in the speculative, science, and fantasy sub genres. The story of the characters and main message I want to get across forms first, then I look at the setting/genre needed to tell the story.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Archie Kregear: The Shell Game is my latest book. A fantasy with an entertainer as the main character, who joins a mighty warrior on a quest to find an ancient artifact. It is a fun romp through a world unlike any I’ve read about.

Archie Kregear’s latest novel

At which book events can readers find you?

Archie Kregear: I will try to be at the Kitsap County Fair and Blackberry Festival in Bremerton in 2025.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Archie Kregear: The Blackberry Festival in Bremerton, as it is well attended.

Do(es) your book(s) have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Archie Kregear: All my books have a message which is revealed by the main character. In Mountain Gods the message is who you have to be to influence the world and a country. Anti-Gravity is about sharing one’s talents with the world and the strength of collaboration in science. Mission Alpha has a message of what the space race could be with cheap propulsion. Mission Beta investigates how humans would interact with a passive alien species. The message in The Shell Game is to be the best of who you were meant to be within a world without powerful kings or gods.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Archie Kregear: Nearly every writer I meet, book I read, and authors I hear about have some inspiring message. They all have unique stories and paths they took to become authors.

Other books by Archie Kregear

Do you have any specific writing habits?

Archie Kregear: Not really. I write when I can and try to schedule some time in each day.

What are you currently working on?

Archie Kregear: I’m presently working on the fourth book in my Sci-Fi series. The series is titled Egress of Humanity, and the next book will be Mission Gamma. I am also working on a short story. Fans are also asking for a sequel to Mountain Gods, so I need to get to work on that.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Archie Kregear: The Use of Weapons by Ian Banks. Although I find that I select books for a purpose. Things like what is the style of writing Ian Banks uses. I’ve read romance authors to help me with relationships in my books.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Archie Kregear: Write the story that is meaningful to you. Once you have finished it, join a writer’s group that will help you critique what you have written.

You can find Archie Kregear’s books at BBQ2U in Gig Harbor, WA, as well as on https://www.amazon.com/author/archie-kregear.