Friends of the Lakewood Library Donation Dropoff is Saturday, April 12 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Robert Estrada.

In preparation for the May 2 and 3, 2025 book sales, the final donation drop-off date is Saturday, April 12. Please bring your donations to the back parking lot of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 10630 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood, from 11am to 1PM.

In addition to books, Friends also accept DVDs, CDs, and puzzles. And Friends can still use your help. So, if you are a book lover and/or just looking for a neat place to volunteer a few hours a week, contact the Friends at friendsoflakewoodlibrary@gmail.com. Thank you for helping support the Tillicum and Interim Lakewood libraries.