Bill Korum’s Puyallup Nissan Celebrates 50 Years of Community Commitment and Service Excellence – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Bill Korum’s Puyallup Nissan.

Puyallup, WA – Bill Korum’s Puyallup Nissan, a family-owned and operated business, is proud to announce its 50th anniversary of providing exceptional automotive services to the Puyallup community and beyond.

Since opening its doors in 1975, Bill Korum’s Puyallup Nissan has built a reputation not only for its wide selection of Nissan vehicles but also for its unwavering commitment to customer service, community involvement, and ethical business practices. With 50 years of experience, the dealership has grown into a cornerstone of the local community, becoming a trusted resource for everything from purchasing new and pre-owned vehicles to expert maintenance and repairs.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone with our loyal customers and dedicated employees who have helped us reach this point,” said Bill Korum, owner of Bill Korum’s Puyallup Nissan. “This dealership is more than just a place to buy a car; it’s a place where lifelong relationships are built. We’ve always strived to treat our customers as family, ensuring that every visit is met with honesty, transparency, and the highest level of care.”

Over the years, Bill Korum’s Puyallup Nissan has become known for its customer-first approach. Whether assisting with the purchase of a new Nissan model, helping drivers find the perfect pre-owned vehicle, or offering expert service and maintenance, the dealership is dedicated to making every customer’s experience seamless and rewarding. Their commitment to treating each visitor with the same respect and courtesy that they would want for themselves has helped them build lasting relationships and a loyal customer base across the region.

In addition to its top-tier sales and service, Bill Korum’s Puyallup Nissan has consistently supported local charities and community events. This deep connection to the community remains at the heart of the dealership’s values as they continue to foster meaningful relationships within the region.

As part of their 50th-anniversary celebration, Bill Korum’s Puyallup Nissan will host special events and promotions throughout the year, offering new opportunities for customers to experience their commitment to service and satisfaction.

“We look forward to the next 50 years of growth, service, and community involvement,” Korum added. “Our mission will always be to provide our customers with the best possible automotive experience, and we’re excited for what the future holds.”

For more information about Bill Korum’s Puyallup Nissan, please visit their website at www.puyallupnissan.com or stop by their dealership in Puyallup to meet the team and see why they’ve been a trusted name for 50 years.