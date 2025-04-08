Sound Transit seeks public feedback on first phase of 2026 Service Plan – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit invites the public to learn more and provide initial feedback about potential changes to future ST Express service.

By the end of 2026, Link light rail will provide expanded service to areas now served by buses. To maximize the benefits of this new service, Sound Transit is developing a plan to consider changes to ST Express routes to provide connections to Link light rail.

Phase One of 2026 Service Plan engagement is open April 7-21 and includes a short rider survey with questions about service preferences. Feedback received in Phase One will inform the ST Express service proposals presented in Phase Two, which is expected to launch in June 2025.

Riders will have the opportunity to provide additional feedback in the Phase Two survey, which will have route-specific questions to help us refine our final service proposal.

The public can learn more about the 2026 Service Plan – Phase One at https://www.soundtransit.org/2026ServicePlan

The website includes an online survey for visitors to provide feedback. The website and survey are available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Tagalog and Russian.

Sound Transit remains committed to working closely with its partners to continue serving the public. Efforts will continue to prioritize serving riders who depend on Sound Transit’s services, including seniors, people with disabilities, Title VI protected populations (race, color, national origin), low-income and limited-English-proficiency populations.