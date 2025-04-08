Rock-n-Roll Diner to Support Higher Education – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Chamber of Commerce.

Don’t Miss the Rock-n-Roll Diner: Scholarship/Higher Learning Fundraiser

Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 11:30 AM – 1:30 PM

McGavick Conference Center

Hey cool cats, the clock is ticking and seats are filling for the Lakewood Chamber’s grooviest event of the year — and we don’t want you left behind!

What’s the Vibe?

This isn’t just a luncheon — it’s a full-blown 70s-style happening for a cause! Dust off those bell-bottoms, or throw on some disco threads, and help us raise scholarship dollars for local students chasing big dreams in the business world.

Sample signature dishes from local restaurants

Enjoy a 70s soundtrack that’s totally far out

Vote for your favorite eats – everyone’s a judge!

Bid on decadent desserts during our funky auction

Step into the TwinStar Credit Union Money Machine (if you’re lucky!)

Help crown a winning restaurant with a bodacious trophy

It’s fun with a purpose. We’re raising funds to support graduating seniors from Clover Park, Harrison Prep and Lakes High Schools, as well as a student from Clover Park Tech and Pierce College. Your participation helps students cover costs like tuition, books, laptops, scrubs, lab coats, or chef gear.

Every ticket helps turn tassels and unlock futures.

So c’mon — be there or be square. Let’s make some noise for education and have a blast doing it.

Register Now: https://lakewood-chamber.org/pay-online/rock-n-roll-diner/

Dress Code: Totally optional, but you know you want to go retro!

Peace, love, and higher learning —

Lakewood Chamber of Commerce