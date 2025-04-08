Gary Washington Tells No Tales – A Lakewood Story – The Suburban Times

Although we were not great friends, Gary Washington was an individual you could count on and look up to. I had once asked him for help in junior high. After sitting and watching a mean little jackass bully both boys and girls I asked for Gary’s help. I don’t know that Gary exercised his body, but I just think he was born ultra strong. His dad was an officer in the army and from what I had seen his dad was bound to continue rising no matter the current problems. The son followed suit. I only told him there were problems on one particular bus.

As Gary entered the bus you could just see his eyes sweep and calculate what the issues were. When the problem child stepped onto the bus, Gary recognized the target. He saw the target sit next to a young girl who tried to move as far away in the seat as she could, but the bully almost crushed her with his body and his hands along with his fingers exploring what they could on the quiet whimpering of the young girl even though she had been warned by the bad guy to offer no resistance.

Gary calmly sat behind the ape and the young girl. He mearly reached forward for the boy’s ear and simply pulled it back into Gary’s seat. The rest of the bully body followed suit. Looking down at the upside down face of the bully, Gary simply asked, “Are you in pain?” The bully whispered “Damn right” with a hateful snarl. Gary simply smiled and shook his head and said “No. You don’t know pain . . . yet. If I have to see you again, I will not be careful or caring about you and your body. I think you need to change your tune and learn to be kind. What do you think?” Almost in an instant the bully was gone. Most of those on the bus, knew nothing of what had transpired, but seeing the bully leave did arouse some applause, while others just shrugged their shoulders and continued waiting to go home.

Hatefulness is a major concern. If we are going to change the world we need to go all the way. Improving our community is one thing, but improving our way of life is something else to consider.

Nature is life: Every breath we take, every drop we drink, every bite we eat — it all comes from nature. And by storing climate-warming carbon, ecosystems like forests and oceans help prevent the most dangerous effects of climate change. As valuable as nature is to our survival, it is also deeply threatened. Few places on the planet have escaped humankind’s presence.

We must work to protect nature. But it can be hard to care for a place you’ve never experienced. There are several lakes within the city limits. The largest is American Lake, at 1,091 acres with an average depth of 53 feet and as deep at 90, followed by Lake Steilacoom, Gravelly Lake, Lake Louise, and Waughop Lake. Waughop Lake is incorporated into Fort Steilacoom Park. A number of small creeks flow through Lakewood, some of which drain into nearby Puget Sound. The largest of these, Chambers Creek, flows from Lake Steilacoom to Chambers Bay between nearby University Place and Steilacoom. My favorite creek remains Clover Creek which runs underneath I-5 and continues on through Lakewood.

Lakewood gives us a chance to listen, come closer to nature and immerse ourselves. By exploring the soundscapes of nature — intricate birdsongs, the murmur of insects, trickling streams, and even memories, we can be a peace with nature and our selves.

They say Nature is life: Every breath you take, every drop you drink, every bite you eat — it all comes from nature. And by storing climate-warming carbon, ecosystems like forests and oceans help prevent the most dangerous effects of climate change. As valuable as nature is to our survival, it is also deeply threatened. Few places on the planet have escaped humankind’s presence.

We must work to protect nature. But it can be hard to care for a place you’ve never experienced. We all need to get out, to listen, to come closer. Immerse yourself now in the feel of nature. We can explore the soundscapes of nature — intricate birdsongs, the murmur of insects, and trickling streams. We need to enjoy and save where we call home.

Nature is critical to our survival — its voice must be heard. Listen to the sounds of nature and help us protect it for the benefit of all.