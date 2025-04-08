 Free electric upgrades available for households to reduce energy consumption – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Free electric upgrades available for households to reduce energy consumption

· · Leave a Comment ·

Pierce County Human Services is using funding from the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate (HEAR) grant to expand access to energy-efficient home upgrades for low- to moderate-income households in unincorporated areas of the county.

The funds will support rebates and incentive programs for home electrification upgrades such as high-efficiency heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, induction cooking equipment, and necessary electrical panel improvements. 

Residents interested in free electric upgrades should apply online. Households of four making less than $73,000, or households of two making less than $50,000 annual, may be eligible. Funding is limited, and residents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. 

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

“Switching to energy efficient equipment can not only reduce your utility bills,” said Donn Falconer, Weatherization Assistance Program supervisor. “It also reduces energy consumption, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, and improves indoor air quality.”

The HEAR program is supported by the Climate Commitment Act (CCA), which funds Washington’s climate action initiatives through cap-and-invest dollars aimed at reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. If you need help applying, please call 253-798-4400. Learn more at www.piercecountywa.gov/wx

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.