Free electric upgrades available for households to reduce energy consumption – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Human Services is using funding from the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate (HEAR) grant to expand access to energy-efficient home upgrades for low- to moderate-income households in unincorporated areas of the county.

The funds will support rebates and incentive programs for home electrification upgrades such as high-efficiency heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, induction cooking equipment, and necessary electrical panel improvements.

Residents interested in free electric upgrades should apply online. Households of four making less than $73,000, or households of two making less than $50,000 annual, may be eligible. Funding is limited, and residents are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

“Switching to energy efficient equipment can not only reduce your utility bills,” said Donn Falconer, Weatherization Assistance Program supervisor. “It also reduces energy consumption, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, and improves indoor air quality.”

The HEAR program is supported by the Climate Commitment Act (CCA), which funds Washington’s climate action initiatives through cap-and-invest dollars aimed at reducing climate pollution, creating jobs, and improving public health. If you need help applying, please call 253-798-4400. Learn more at www.piercecountywa.gov/wx.