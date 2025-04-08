City of Lakewood receives financial recognition from GFOA – The Suburban Times

The city of Lakewood was recently recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association with a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

The association awarded the city with a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its 2023 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR).

This is the 11th consecutive year that Lakewood has received national recognition. The award is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a local government and its management.

The ACFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read it. Lakewood will continue to produce this report and submit annually to GFOA to determine its eligibility for another certificate.

“This prestigious accolade is a testament to the hard work, dedication and professionalism of our finance team led by Deputy City Manager Tho Kraus and is a positive reflection and unwavering commitment to transparency, accuracy, and excellence in our financial reporting by our finance team, city employees and City Council,” said City Manager John Caulfield. “ This recognition brings honor and recognition not just to our finance team, but also our entire organization and underscores the critical role they all play on our success.”

Caulfield noted receipt of this award places the city in the top tier of cities across the country to receive such recognition. Less than 2% of cities nationally or statewide receive this award.