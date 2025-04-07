 What’s UP with Biz: Shoplifting – The Suburban Times

What’s UP with Biz: Shoplifting

During a special workshop on March 24, U.P. Police Department Community Outreach Officer Cory Shears and a representative from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office invited local business owners to share their challenges with shoplifting and learn some of the best techniques for how to prevent the crime.

By sharing their experiences and questions, the attendees were able to learn from others’ experiences while also connecting directly with UPPD officers, including the department’s investigator, who were also on hand for the event.

“We want to help open the lines of communication between our business owners and our patrol officers so that they know us and we know them,” said Shears.

“UPPD takes shoplifting seriously and we want to work with the business community to track trends and repeat offenders so we can shut it down quickly.” 

