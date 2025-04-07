 Tacoma Streets Initiative II Information Sessions at South Tacoma and Swasey Library Branches, April 12 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Tacoma Streets Initiative II Information Sessions at South Tacoma and Swasey Library Branches, April 12

· · Leave a Comment ·

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Streets Initiative II information sessions at the South Tacoma and Swasey library branches, postponed in March due to weather conditions, are now scheduled to take place on April 12. Tacoma Streets Initiative II focuses on enhancing Tacoma’s arterial streets, sidewalks, and multimodal infrastructure through improvements, maintenance, and repairs.  
 
An updated information session schedule is detailed below.   

  • April 12 at South Tacoma Library Branch, 3411 S 56th St., from 1:45 to 2:45 PM 
  • April 12 at Swasey Library Branch, 7001 6th Ave., from 4:30 to 5:30 PM 

Proposition 1 is part of the Tacoma Streets Initiative II and, if approved by voters, would replace the expiring Proposition 3 rates, increasing the utility tax (on natural gas, electric, and phone services) from 1.5 percent to 2 percent effective March 2026 and the property tax rate from $0.20 to $0.25 per $1,000 of assessed value effective January 2026. The proposed ballot measure, Proposition 1, will appear on the April 22, 2025 ballot.  

Charles Wright Academy - Book Your Tour Today

More details on Streets Initiative II are available at cityoftacoma.org/SI2

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.