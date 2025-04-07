Tacoma Streets Initiative II Information Sessions at South Tacoma and Swasey Library Branches, April 12 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma Streets Initiative II information sessions at the South Tacoma and Swasey library branches, postponed in March due to weather conditions, are now scheduled to take place on April 12. Tacoma Streets Initiative II focuses on enhancing Tacoma’s arterial streets, sidewalks, and multimodal infrastructure through improvements, maintenance, and repairs.



An updated information session schedule is detailed below.

April 12 at South Tacoma Library Branch, 3411 S 56th St., from 1:45 to 2:45 PM

April 12 at Swasey Library Branch, 7001 6th Ave., from 4:30 to 5:30 PM

Proposition 1 is part of the Tacoma Streets Initiative II and, if approved by voters, would replace the expiring Proposition 3 rates, increasing the utility tax (on natural gas, electric, and phone services) from 1.5 percent to 2 percent effective March 2026 and the property tax rate from $0.20 to $0.25 per $1,000 of assessed value effective January 2026. The proposed ballot measure, Proposition 1, will appear on the April 22, 2025 ballot.

More details on Streets Initiative II are available at cityoftacoma.org/SI2.