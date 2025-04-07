Tacoma Celebrates Earth Day With Community Planting Party at Revitalized McKinley Overlook on April 19 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma and Pierce Conservation District invite the public to participate in the McKinley Overlook Planting Party, a community volunteer-driven event celebrating Earth Day. The event will take place on Saturday, April 19, from 10 AM to 2 PM at the McKinley Overlook, located at East 32nd Street and East F Street in Tacoma. Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to sign up in advance.

Volunteers will work to enhance McKinley Overlook by planting approximately 550 native plants in the newly constructed garden beds, contributing to the restoration of urban wildlife habitat while providing a vibrant green space for the community to enjoy. They will also have the opportunity to explore the recently developed walking path, while connecting with neighbors and enjoying the panoramic views that McKinley Overlook offers.

“When community comes together, great things can happen,” said Council Member Sandesh Sadalge. “The McKinley Hill Neighborhood Planning process brought residents together to share their vision for what the McKinley Overlook could be. This collaborative engagement resulted in an activated public greenspace that promotes and supports community resilience. I hope you will join us for this planting party, where we will come together as a neighborhood once again and put the finishing touches on this project.”

McKinley Hill is one of three neighborhoods currently participating in the City’s Neighborhood Planning Program, which emphasizes community-led planning and implementation. Community members with questions about the upcoming event, or the McKinley Hill Neighborhood Plan, can email neighborhoodplanning@cityoftacoma.org.