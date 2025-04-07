Sunset Terrace Park Improvements Wrapping Up – The Suburban Times

Enhancements to improve parking and pedestrian accessibility at Sunset Terrace Park (1902 Seaview St. W.) are nearly complete.

The park’s existing gravel parking area has been paved and widened to allow pedestrians a safe and stable pathway to the park. The park and its playground are open, but restoration of the field is still in progress and is anticipated to be completed in a few weeks, depending on the weather.

When the field restoration work is complete, the area will need to be temporarily fenced off from the public to allow the grass to re-establish. The goal is to have the field fully functional by this summer.