Letter: The Visitors – The Suburban Times

“How long have you been married?”

My just-making-conversation question was addressed to the visitor at the fair who happened by the stage where I was assisting the presenter in preparations for the soon-to-begin performance.

“Forty-nine years,” he responded.

And then he added, “I have cancer. There were those who advised us not to do what my wife and I just did. We just completed a driving tour of the far reaches of America.

“We went anyway.”

“Good for you,” I smiled, placing my hand on his shoulder even as he turned to walk away.

I thought of him this morning when spotting a visitor perched on the tiniest of flowers in our garden.

It is said that when ladybugs overwinter, they cuddle together to keep each other safe and warm.

NASA even sent a few of these into space.

I watched for a while and then the much loved little critter flew away.

Cuddled and warm, traveling to far distant places, my two visitors.

Who went anyway.

Good – really good – for them.