 Letter: The Hidden Health Risks of Biosolids in Residential Areas – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Letter: The Hidden Health Risks of Biosolids in Residential Areas

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Greg Alderete.

The use of biosolids—treated human sewage sludge—as fertilizer is often promoted as an eco-friendly way to recycle waste. However, spreading biosolids in or near residential areas poses serious medical and environmental risks that are too often ignored.

Even after treatment, biosolids can contain harmful pathogens like E. coli, Salmonella, and viruses such as norovirus and hepatitis A. These microorganisms can become airborne or seep into local water supplies, creating direct exposure risks for nearby residents. In addition to biological hazards, biosolids frequently contain toxic heavy metals—such as lead, mercury, and cadmium—that accumulate in soil and can contaminate crops or groundwater.

Ed Selden Carpet One

Perhaps most alarming is the presence of PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” which are increasingly found in sewage waste. These substances are linked to cancer, thyroid disorders, immune suppression, and developmental delays. Biosolids can also carry antibiotic-resistant bacteria, increasing the spread of superbugs in the environment.

Residents near biosolid-treated areas have reported nausea, rashes, respiratory problems, and eye irritation—especially in children and those with existing health issues. Until more rigorous testing and regulation is implemented, using biosolids near homes, schools, and waterways is an unacceptable gamble with public health.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.