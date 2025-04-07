Letter: The Hidden Health Risks of Biosolids in Residential Areas – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Alderete.

The use of biosolids—treated human sewage sludge—as fertilizer is often promoted as an eco-friendly way to recycle waste. However, spreading biosolids in or near residential areas poses serious medical and environmental risks that are too often ignored.

Even after treatment, biosolids can contain harmful pathogens like E. coli, Salmonella, and viruses such as norovirus and hepatitis A. These microorganisms can become airborne or seep into local water supplies, creating direct exposure risks for nearby residents. In addition to biological hazards, biosolids frequently contain toxic heavy metals—such as lead, mercury, and cadmium—that accumulate in soil and can contaminate crops or groundwater.

Perhaps most alarming is the presence of PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” which are increasingly found in sewage waste. These substances are linked to cancer, thyroid disorders, immune suppression, and developmental delays. Biosolids can also carry antibiotic-resistant bacteria, increasing the spread of superbugs in the environment.

Residents near biosolid-treated areas have reported nausea, rashes, respiratory problems, and eye irritation—especially in children and those with existing health issues. Until more rigorous testing and regulation is implemented, using biosolids near homes, schools, and waterways is an unacceptable gamble with public health.