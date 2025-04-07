 Lean Green Habitat Machine: Sustainability for a Greener Future – The Suburban Times

Lean Green Habitat Machine: Sustainability for a Greener Future

Habitat for Humanity story.

We live in a day and age where everything is instantaneous, and you can buy almost anything off the internet. From prime two-day shipping to getting a couch to magically appear at your doorstep after clicking on an Instagram ad, it’s almost like magic! But what are the environmental effects?  

The trend of cheaply made shippable ‘fast furniture’ has Americans throwing away 12 million metric tons of furniture each year – the equivalent of 1, 385 Space Needles! All this waste ends up in landfills and trash incineration plants, increasing greenhouse gas emissions and releasing harmful air pollutants.  

Read the full story at the Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity website.

