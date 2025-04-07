Friday Ride #10 – The Suburban Times

Deputy Cappetto and guest rider Cadet Mesa take us around the county to check out some 911 calls on a foggy spring morning. During this ride-along, our deputies handle an unwanted loiterer in front of Subway, we learn about the Cadet program, conduct a welfare check, handle a vehicle with swapped plates, tow an abandoned vehicle with drug paraphernalia next to a school, look for a vehicle prowler, conduct a traffic stop on a close call collision, respond to a suicidal subject, and check on a suspicious vehicle at an abandoned home. It was a wonderful ride, and our deputies were able to have peaceful solutions and outcomes for each of the calls. A big shout-out to these deputies since all these calls were handled within a few hours!
