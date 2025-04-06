Use of Deadly Force Investigation for Officer Involved Shooting in Puyallup – The Suburban Times

By Sgt. Charles Porche, Traffic Unit / PIO, Lakewood Police Department.

On April 5th, 2025, members of the Pierce County Force Investigation Team responded to the 500 block of Valley Av NE in Puyallup to investigate a report of an officer involved shooting. While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, the following synopsis has been developed.

On April 5th, 2025, at approximately 12:25pm, Pierce County Deputies were dispatched to an armed robbery in the 10400 block of Portland Av E where a vehicle was reportedly taken from a citizen.

At approximately 12:27pm, Tacoma Police were dispatched to a multi-car collision at 56th / Pacific Av. One of the described involved vehicles was very similar to the vehicle taken in the 10400 block. As officers were arriving at this location, they were advised of another carjacking occurring nearby involving the same described male.

At approximately 12:39pm, a Tacoma Officer located this involved (stolen) vehicle around E 35th / E D St. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle was pursued onto River Rd in Puyallup where Puyallup Officers became involved. Spike strips were successfully deployed in the 1500 block of River Rd. The pursuit came to an end in the 500 block of Valley Av E as the vehicle became disabled.

At the conclusion of the pursuit, the suspect exited the vehicle with a weapon in hand. He was given commands to drop the weapon and cease his movement. The suspect came towards the officers and shots were fired.

Officers provided medical aid to the suspect prior to the arrival of medics/fire department. Additional aid was provided; however the suspect was declared deceased on scene. No officers were injured during this incident.

The ongoing investigation will be conducted by Pierce County Force Investigation Team with subsequent weekly press releases.