Pierce College Celebrates College Appreciation Week – The Suburban Times

Puyallup, WA – Pierce College is thrilled to invite the community to celebrate Pierce College Appreciation Week with two special events this April.

Raiders Rally at the Fair – April 18, 3-7 p.m.

Kick off the celebrations with a fun-filled afternoon at the Spring Fair!

Join us at the Showplace Stage for engaging demonstrations, activities, and opportunities to meet Pierce College athletes, alumni, staff, students and faculty.

Pierce College Puyallup Open House – April 22, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Explore all that Pierce College has to offer at the Pierce College Puyallup Open House! Whether you’re a prospective student, an alumnus, or simply curious about Pierce College, join us for:

Hands-on demonstrations with faculty and staff

Guided campus tours

Engaging activities to learn more about student life and our academic programs

Delicious food trucks to enjoy while exploring our beautiful campus

Pierce College Appreciation Week is a chance for our community to come together, celebrate, and experience firsthand what makes Pierce College a cornerstone of education, opportunity, and success in Pierce County.

Mark your calendar, bring your family and friends, and join us for these exciting celebrations! For more details, visit our website.