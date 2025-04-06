City of DuPont Parks and Recreation 2025 Big Bargain Bonanza – The Suburban Times

DuPont Parks and Recreation is pleased to invite you to the 2025 Big Bargain Bonanza on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Clocktower Park during the city-wide yard sale! This exciting event offers a fantastic opportunity for DuPont residents and visitors to come together, enjoy a day of community connection, and hunt for hidden treasures.

Whether you’re ready to declutter or have treasures to sell to eager bargain hunters, reserve a 20’x20’ spot for just $25 in DuPont’s favorite park, Clocktower Park. Spaces are available for everyone, so don’t miss your chance to be part of one of the biggest sales in town!

For more information or to reserve your 2025 Big Bargain Bonanza space, visit our website at www.dupontwa.gov/195/Events or contact Amy Walker at awalker@dupontwa.gov or (253) 405-9698.