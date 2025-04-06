Book Review: Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles (1974–2001) by Don Felder – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Alderete.

After reading Don Felder’s Heaven and Hell, one thing is certain: you will never hear an Eagles song the same way again.

This isn’t just another behind-the-scenes rock memoir. It’s a raw, unflinching account of what it was like to be both a central figure in one of America’s most iconic bands—and also a perpetual outsider in what Felder calls “the nest.” A supremely talented and accomplished guitarist, Felder co-wrote classics like “Hotel California,” yet was never fully accepted into the tight inner circle ruled by Glenn Frey and Don Henley. The message is clear: talent doesn’t always guarantee belonging.

Felder emerges as the working-class kid who made it big, thrust into a world of unimaginable wealth, fame, and excess. He paints vivid, at times heartbreaking, portraits of the highs and lows—private jets, world tours, and platinum records contrasted with infidelity, addiction, and fractured brotherhood. The dysfunction within the Eagles is laid bare, with particular focus on the cold, corporate grip Henley and Frey held over the band, treating fellow musicians like hired hands rather than creative equals.

While some may argue Felder’s take is one-sided, his narrative resonates with honesty. He doesn’t exempt himself from blame, admitting to his own struggles with alcohol, ego, and personal demons. Yet, it’s this self-awareness that gives the book its edge. Felder’s story isn’t just about the Eagles; it’s about the cost of success, the fragility of friendship, and the brutal reality behind the curtain of rock ‘n’ roll glory.

For better or worse, Heaven and Hell redefines what you thought you knew about the Eagles. It’s a sobering reminder that even paradise can be poisoned—and that the music we love is sometimes forged in fire.

Verdict: A must-read for fans of the Eagles, rock historians, or anyone fascinated by the collision of art, ego, and ambition.