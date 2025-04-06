 Book Review: Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles (1974–2001) by Don Felder – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Book Review: Heaven and Hell: My Life in the Eagles (1974–2001) by Don Felder

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Greg Alderete.

After reading Don Felder’s Heaven and Hell, one thing is certain: you will never hear an Eagles song the same way again.

This isn’t just another behind-the-scenes rock memoir. It’s a raw, unflinching account of what it was like to be both a central figure in one of America’s most iconic bands—and also a perpetual outsider in what Felder calls “the nest.” A supremely talented and accomplished guitarist, Felder co-wrote classics like “Hotel California,” yet was never fully accepted into the tight inner circle ruled by Glenn Frey and Don Henley. The message is clear: talent doesn’t always guarantee belonging.

DuPont Historical Museum.

Felder emerges as the working-class kid who made it big, thrust into a world of unimaginable wealth, fame, and excess. He paints vivid, at times heartbreaking, portraits of the highs and lows—private jets, world tours, and platinum records contrasted with infidelity, addiction, and fractured brotherhood. The dysfunction within the Eagles is laid bare, with particular focus on the cold, corporate grip Henley and Frey held over the band, treating fellow musicians like hired hands rather than creative equals.

While some may argue Felder’s take is one-sided, his narrative resonates with honesty. He doesn’t exempt himself from blame, admitting to his own struggles with alcohol, ego, and personal demons. Yet, it’s this self-awareness that gives the book its edge. Felder’s story isn’t just about the Eagles; it’s about the cost of success, the fragility of friendship, and the brutal reality behind the curtain of rock ‘n’ roll glory.

For better or worse, Heaven and Hell redefines what you thought you knew about the Eagles. It’s a sobering reminder that even paradise can be poisoned—and that the music we love is sometimes forged in fire.

Charles Wright Academy - Book Your Tour Today

Verdict: A must-read for fans of the Eagles, rock historians, or anyone fascinated by the collision of art, ego, and ambition.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.