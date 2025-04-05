 Video: Jail Bail Bond Scam – The Suburban Times

Video: Jail Bail Bond Scam

The latest scam that has surfaced is a phone call from someone pretending to be from Pierce County and states your loved one is being held at the jail and can be released if you post bail on an App they send you. Once you agree to post bail, the scammers send you a text with a link that takes you to a fake bail bonds site. THIS IS A SCAM! Several of our residents have been taken advantage of in an already stressful situation. Please do not fall victim to these scammers. We will never, never, never call you over the phone or text asking for money.

The post Jail Bail Bond Scam first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Blotter.



