Hilltop’s History Set to Come Alive With New Public Art Project – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Hilltop community members and visitors will soon see a series of markers and plaques – installed in phases along Martin Luther King Jr. Way between 6th Avenue and South 19th Street – celebrating the people, places, and events that have shaped the neighborhood. The Hilltop Public Art Project is the result of extensive collaboration between the City of Tacoma, local artists, historians, community organizations, and residents. A dedicated steering group, comprised of Hilltop stakeholders, has been instrumental in shaping the project’s direction and ensuring its authenticity.

“Acknowledging the enduring contributions of African American leaders in our community is not just a tribute to their legacy, but a commitment to recognize, respect, and continue their work towards a more just and equitable society,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “Having had the honor to meet and learn from many of these remarkable individuals, I am thrilled that the rest of Tacoma will now have the chance to discover the profound impact they made not only in Hilltop but throughout the entire city.”

“This project is special for so many reasons. Not only is it a reflection of authentic community collaboration, but by recognizing the individuals and events that have made Hilltop what it is today, we are also creating a lasting legacy for future generations,” said Council Member Jamika Scott. “I can’t wait for everyone in Hilltop and across Tacoma to see this installation and learn more about the trailblazers and beloved leaders who have inspired our community. The Hilltop has been—and continues to be—home to many dedicated advocates and creative leaders that have forever left their mark on the way we live, play, and work in Tacoma. I am thrilled that we are honoring Hilltop’s proud history with this project.”

Local artist, historian, and Hilltop resident Whitney Brady is leading the development of content for 20 bronze plaques and 18 granite markers, which will also include a comprehensive sign with project information and an online component providing further historical context and resources.

The first phase of the project will feature nine granite markers, each dedicated to a remarkable individual who has made significant contributions to the Hilltop community. These honorees include:

Rev. Earnest Stonewall Brazill: A prominent faith leader and civil rights activist

Alberta Julie Canada: An unwavering advocate for affordable housing

Bertie Marie Edwards: A passionate community organizer

Ray Gibson: A celebrated athlete and community leader

Harold Moss: A trailblazing political leader and civil rights champion

George Putnam Riley: A respected businessman and early investor in Tacoma

Frank H Russell: A visionary entrepreneur and community builder

Helen Stafford: A tireless advocate for education and youth development

Virginia Taylor: A revered truth-telling publisher

“These markers, embedded in the sidewalk along Martin Luther King Jr. Way, will serve as enduring reminders to future generations of the indelible impact these individuals have had on Hilltop,” said Whitney Brady.



Funding for this work comes from the Links to Opportunities capital project, which was developed with extensive community input. Community members with questions about this project can contact Rebecca Solverson in the Community and Economic Development Department’s Arts & Cultural Vitality Division at rebecca.solverson@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5564.