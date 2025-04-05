$12.2 million available to support development, preservation of affordable housing – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Human Services is seeking proposals from qualified organizations to support the acquisition, rehabilitation, or new construction of capital affordable rental housing projects. $12.2 million is available thanks to the Maureen Howard Affordable Housing Act, which implemented a one-tenth of 1% Housing and Related Services Tax in Pierce County, outside the cities of Tacoma, Ruston and Orting

Eligible projects must be located in Pierce County, outside the City of Tacoma, and serve residents with incomes below 60% of the area median. Eligible applicants may include nonprofit organizations, limited liability corporations, mission aligned for-profit affordable housing developers, public agencies, other local jurisdictions, and joint ventures among any of these entities. Interested parties must apply online by 2 p.m. on May 12.

The sales tax from the Maureen Howard Affordable Housing Act has generated over $26 million since collection began in July 2023, and it has continued to expand the County’s resources to invest in projects that meet the urgent need for development and preservation of affordable housing in our community.

To date, the tax has funded the creation of 253 affordable housing units in Spanaway, 227 more are under construction in Tacoma, and 261 are in development across the county. All these units are reserved for low-, very low-, and extremely low-income households.

Learn more about the funding opportunity here.