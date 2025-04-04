Troop 53 Celebrates 100 Years! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Carla Richards – Troop 53 Committee Chair.

This year Boy Scout Troop 53 celebrates its 100th Birthday! Established on March 11, 1925, Troop 53 is the oldest Boy Scout Troop in Lakewood, WA. Last month, on March 15, Troop 53 held a Centennial Celebration at Thomas Middle School to commemorate this significant milestone. It was a full house to include current and former Scouts, Scout leaders, dignitaries, and community members. Attendees even flew in from as far as Texas to join in on the fun. It was an unforgettable reunion of Troop 53 alumni!

The celebration opened with the iconic Emerald Downs Bugler, Dan Harrington, playing Reveille on an official BSA bugle that was recently refurbished and donated to Troop 53. Next, Troop 53 Scouts presented the colors. The ceremony then proceeded to highlight the significant contributions Troop 53 has made to the City of Lakewood over the years, even though Lakewood did not become an official city until 1996. Over the past century countless volunteer hours have benefited our beloved city. A vast majority of these hours were implemented through Eagle Scout Projects. While it is impossible to identify them all, a number of examples include the following: promoting local conservation efforts, protecting endangered species at the South Puget Sound Wildlife Area, partnering with the City of Lakewood to improve area parks, building an enclosure for small dogs at the Fort Steilacoom Dog Park, promoting literacy via constructing Little Libraries, hosting a science/astronomy fair, organizing a certified training seminar for teachers supporting our special needs population, refurbishing historical monuments such as the Fort Steilacoom sign and the historic military buildings on the grounds of Western State, supporting a local church by creating an outdoor place of worship to include a prayer wall, making new hiking trails and restoring existing ones with benches placed throughout, building wheel chair ramps for our disabled Veterans, building shelving for a storage facility supporting LASA of Lakewood, and the list goes on and on! On top of this, Troop 53 Eagle Scouts continue to serve as model citizens in our communities as city council members, first responders, military service members, head chefs, software engineers, managers, physicians, correction officers, pharmacists, school principals, teachers, managers, psychologists, lawyers, paralegals, technical advisors, etc.

Recently, Troop 53 officially inducted its 126th Eagle Scout into its Eagle Scout Hall of Fame! Troop 53’s very first Eagle Scout, John Black, received this prestigious rank in 1933. A special plaque honoring all the names of Troop 53 Eagle Scouts was unveiled during the ceremony. Rightfully so, eighteen of those Eagle Scouts gathered around the plaque to take a group photo celebrating this prestigious fraternity. Many of these Eagle Scouts received their rank under the leadership of Alan Billingsley, a true community servant and legend in our Scouting community. Alan served as Scoutmaster for Troop 53 for many years and now serves as the Cubmaster for Pack 32. He was one of the key organizers of Troop 53’s 75th Birthday Celebration in 2000. 25 years later, he didn’t hesitate to help with the Centennial Celebration as well. One of Alan’s Eagle Scouts, Trestin Lauricella, currently serves as a Councilmember for the City of Lakewood. He, along with Mayor Jason Whalen and Deputy Mayor Mary Moss, presented Troop 53 with a proclamation honoring the Troop for its commitment to 100 years of service, leadership, and dedication to the highest ideals of citizenship.

Another proclamation was issued on behalf of Troop 53 by Scouting America/Pacific Harbors Council Assistant Scout Executive and Chief Operating Officer Darrin Nicholson, and Rainier District Chair Justin Lewis. This proclamation was presented to Lakewood’s American Legion Post 187, the current Chartering Organization of Troop 53. It highlighted American Legion’s dedication to supporting our youth and fostering the 12 points of the Scout Law: Trustworthy, Loyal, Helpful, Friendly, Courteous, Kind, Obedient, Cheerful, Thrifty, Brave, Clean and Reverent. Troop 53’s Unit Commissioner Jeff Erickson also recognized American Legion Post 187 with the official 2025 Troop 53 Charter signifying 100 years of service!

Along with American Legion Post 187, American Lake Veterans Golf Course, Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388, and Clover Park School District (CPSD) were presented an award of appreciation by Troop 53 for their steadfast support in recent years leading up to the Centennial Celebration. Superintendent Ron Banner and Facilities Coordinator Elissa Torres were present to accept the award on behalf of CPSD. Before the pandemic hit in 2020, Troop 53 had about 25 Scouts registered. Post pandemic, the Troop had only 3 Scouts left by the end of 2021. With the help of previous Scout leaders, Troop 53 went to work recruiting more youth to join the Troop and managed to stay alive to celebrate this 100-year milestone! Today, Troop 53 meets weekly on Monday nights at Thomas Middle School (thanks to the support of CPSD) with Jeff Richards serving as the current Scoutmaster. Recently, Troop 53 received the Journey to Excellence Gold Award representing the highest level of achievement and recognition for exceptional performance among Scouting units! A special patch signifying this accomplishment was awarded to both the Troop 53 Scouts and their dedicated leaders during the ceremony.

The last award of appreciation given out by Troop 53 was presented to Liz and Joe Williams. (Joe served as President of Pacific Harbors Council from 2001 – 2007.) Liz Williams is an alum of CPSD and the granddaughter of Norton Clapp who is considered to be the founding father of Lakewood by many historians. Norton Clapp was a real-estate developer responsible for much of what we know as old Lakewood today. In 1937, he built the Lakewood Colonial Center (which was the first suburban shopping center west of the Mississippi River at the time), the Lakewood Players and the Little Church on the Prairie. Norton then moved from Lakewood to Tacoma where he served as a long-time trustee of University of Puget Sound (UPS). He made such a significant impact there that UPS decided to name its performing arts center after him. Eventually, Norton made his way up to Seattle where he was one of five investors who made the Space Needle possible. He also founded the Medina Foundation, one of the largest funders of human service organizations in Washington State, still operating today. His civic service led to a Seattle group naming him the city’s top citizen in 1970. Norton also served as President of both the Weyerhaeuser Corporation (1960-1966) and Boy Scouts of America (1970 – 1973). As a result of his extraordinary service to youth through Boy Scouts of America, Norton Clapp was a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award which is the highest-level distinguished council service award and Silver Buffalo Award which is the national-level distinguished service award.

However, to Troop 53, Norton Clapp’s most impressionable role was serving as Scoutmaster for Troop 53. The 1933 Charter showcasing Norton Clapp’s signature as Scoutmaster, along with A.G. Hudtloff (first Superintendent of CPSD) as Committee Chair, was on display at the Centennial Celebration. It is estimated that he served in a leadership role with Troop 53 for at least five years. Because of Norton, Troop 53 also has a connection to the largest youth camp in the world, Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico. In 1963 he donated land (10,000 acres) around Mount Baldy to Boy Scouts of America and this property was added to Philmont Scout Ranch. Mount Baldy is a popular destination to this day for Scouts wanting to participate in several treks climbing it.

Also on display at the Centennial Celebration was the original Troop 53 Charter signed on March 11, 1925. The 1925 Charter showcases signatures of prominent individuals as well to include Joseph Henry Gonyea, a well-known businessman and philanthropist, and fun fact…Bing Crosby’s cousin, Lloyd Crosby! With 100 years being celebrated, history took center stage where those in attendance could enjoy pictures and Scout memorabilia from years past. The famous Traveling Scout Museum, hosted by Tom Coonradt, even made an appearance. This impressive exhibit was definitely a highlight of the event!

Sadly, all good things must come to an end, but not without recognizing those who have gone on before us. The Centennial Celebration ended with a moment of silence while Taps played on the bugle reminding us to never forget those who have made an impact on our nation serving both our country and community. Thank you to all those who joined us on this special day celebrating Troop 53 and the legacy it has had in Lakewood for a century now! Most importantly, thank you for supporting our Scouts! Troop 53 is grateful to all those who participated in the Dessert Dash fundraiser and/or purchased a Troop 53 Centennial Patch. If you would like to learn more about Troop 53 and what the Scouting program has to offer our youth, please email carlacrichards@yahoo.com.

(* A special thank you goes out to Carr’s Restaurant and Moon Rise Cafe for providing appetizers and beverages at the Centennial Celebration, and Nikki Verbonus for being our official photographer capturing amazing photos of history in the making!)