 Slow it Down: Coffee with a Cop Attendees Express Concerns About Speeding – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Slow it Down: Coffee with a Cop Attendees Express Concerns About Speeding

· · Leave a Comment ·

During the Coffee with a Cop gathering on March 27 at Happy Duo Café, residents shared a number of public safety concerns with University Place Police Chief Pat Burke, Sgt. Ray Readwin and Public Safety Director Jennifer Hales. But topping the list was speeding and reckless driving in University Place.

As a result of this feedback, Chief Burke has added more traffic patrols in the city’s residential neighborhoods. Plans are also in the works to form a traffic safety focus group with residents later this year to explore additional ways to tackle traffic issues in the community. If you’d like to be added now to that future focus group, please e-mail your name to uppublicsafety@cityofup.com with “Traffic Safety” in the subject line.

These measures will work in combination with the Public Safety Advisory Commission’s long-term planning efforts to explore increasing traffic safety in University Place.

Pierce College. Your Future Starts Here.

“As we continue to add more patrol officers as well as a dedicated traffic enforcement officer thanks to the public safety levy funds, we will have even more resources at our disposal to deter speeding in U.P.,” said Hales.

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Ed Selden Carpet One

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.