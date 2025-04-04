Sionna Stallings-Ala’ilima Appointed Fire Chief – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — Sionna Stallings-Ala’ilima has been appointed Chief of the Tacoma Fire Department, effective immediately, City Manager Elizabeth Pauli announced. The appointment was confirmed by the City Council.



Chief Stallings-Ala’ilima, who most recently served as interim Fire Chief, steps into the role after an 18-year career with the Tacoma Fire Department.



“Fire services remains a top priority for the City of Tacoma,” said City Manager Pauli. “Chief Stallings-Ala’ilima brings a deep understanding of the department’s strengths, challenges and potential. She also brings dedication and drive for continuous improvement and is committed to operational excellence, leadership development and innovative community risk reduction strategies.”

Chief Stallings-Ala’ilima joined the Tacoma Fire Department in 2007. Her previous roles include Firefighter, Paramedic, Lieutenant, Captain, Medical Services Officer, and Assistant Chief.

“I consider the Tacoma Fire Department to be my family, and I am extremely proud of our long history of service to this community dating back to 1880,” said Chief Stallings-Ala’ilima. “I look forward to continuing my service to the Tacoma community.”

As chief administrator of the Tacoma Fire Department, Chief Stallings-Ala’ilima will manage daily operations and oversee all aspects of emergency services. Her responsibilities include implementing strategic plans, establishing efficient service delivery methods and response time mechanisms, and managing the department’s budget.

Chief Stallings-Ala’ilima is of Samoan descent and grew up in Maui, Hawaii. She relocated to the Pacific Northwest to attend the University of Washington, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology with a minor in chemistry.