Silver Star Award Ceremony will be held on April 8, 2025, to honor Special Forces Medical Sergeant Bryan Black – The Suburban Times

Fort Bragg, N.C. – For his extraordinary heroism and actions while serving with the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) in support of Operation JUNIPER SHIELD in Niger, Africa, Army Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black was awarded the Silver Star, the nation’s third-highest award for acts of valor, on Feb. 21, 2025.

The Silver Star Ceremony will take place at the Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 S Meridian, on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 2 p.m. Black’s family will be presented with the Silver Star Medal at the Ceremony.

Black was originally awarded the Bronze Star Medal with the “V” device to denote his heroism during the ambush but was upgraded to the Silver Star Medal after a review of the incident. The Special Operations Command-Africa received a new body camera video from the ambush from a helmet camera worn by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Johnson. After reviewing the footage, Maj. Gen. Hicks, SOCAFRICA commander, requested to upgrade Black’s award, which Lt. Gen. Braga, United States Special Operations Command commanding general, endorsed.

Black’s extraordinary valorous actions included coming to the aid of other ODA members who were wounded in the ambush and disregarding his personal safety and life, repeatedly exposing himself to direct, intense fire.

“It is our honor to recognize SSG Bryan Black for his courage on that afternoon and for his service to the Nation as a Green Beret,” said Brig. Gen. Kirk Brinker. “At USASOC we have a motto “without fail, without fear, without equal” representative of our high standards, unwavering commitment, and exceptional capabilities our people possess. Bryan was all of those things.”

On Oct. 4, 2017, Black’s detachment was advising the Nigerien Special Reconnaissance Battalion while they conducted a mounted reconnaissance patrol through the Tillaberi Region of Niger. The Niger ambush occurred when armed militants from the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara attacked the ODA outside the village of Tongo Tongo, Niger, while they were returning to base after a stop in the village.

The combined element departed the village on their planned 45-mile route back to their base in Ouallam, Niger, when a superior ISGS force numbering over 100 personnel executed an ambush

from prepared positions with overwhelming small arms, machine guns, indirect fire, and vehicle-mounted weapon systems.

Throughout the firefight, Black continually exposed himself to heavy enemy fire to blunt the enemy advance and cover the movement of friendly forces. Black’s volume of fire in support of his teammates was so high that he exhausted his ammunition early in the engagement. He remained in the immediate vicinity of the heaviest fighting rather than seeking safety and an ammunition resupply.

Heedless of the danger, Black assumed a more advantageous and perilous position to deliver suppressing fires in support of his teammates.

He remained exposed in his firing position, shifting and returning effective fire as the element moved. At that point, he saw that both Johnson and Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright had been injured. Black then moved from a concealed position and willingly exposed himself to enemy fire to render aid to Johnson and Wright.

In doing so, he exposed himself to a hailstone of enemy fire that ultimately resulted in his being mortally wounded. Black, without regard for his personal safety, had fought courageously against an overwhelming enemy attack for over an hour of savage combat, ensuring other members of the team could survive.

His selfless sacrifice bought precious time for the detachment to break free of the ambush as he stoically accepted the brunt of the enemy’s attention.

Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, a Special Forces medical sergeant assigned to Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), died heroically defending his team in an ambush in Niger, West Africa, Oct. 4, 2017.