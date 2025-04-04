Public Hearing: Mixed-Use Development – The Suburban Times

The City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposed Development Agreement of a multi-story mixed-use development that includes approximately 138 apartments, two ground-floor commercial spaces for retail, a pocket park along 3rd St SW, and parking on City-owned Property located at 330 3td St SW, known as the AOB Lot. For more information about the proposed project, please visit www.cityofpuyallup.org/AOBParkingLot.

This public hearing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. The public hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers located on the 5th floor of City Hall at 333 S. Meridian.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and can be viewed in person or via livestream (city website, Zoom, or YouTube). Information on how to access the meeting virtually will be added to the agenda and published on the City’s website. Written comments must be submitted before the public hearing to the City Clerk’s Office by emailing info@puyallupwa.gov, or you may submit written comments or verbal testimony at the hearing. For further information contact Dan Vessels Jr., City Clerk, at 253-841- 5480 or dvessels@puyallupwa.gov.