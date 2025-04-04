Notice of Lakewood City Council Public Hearing on Five-Year (2025-2029) Consolidated CDBG Plan – The Suburban Times

Notice is hereby given that on Monday, April 21, 2025 at 6:00 p.m., or soon thereafter, a public hearing will be held by the Lakewood City Council on the Five-Year (2025-2029) Consolidated CDBG Plan.

The meeting will be held the Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers located at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood WA. If you would like to provide virtual Public Testimony on the Public Hearings during the meeting, you will need to join the Zoom meeting by calling by telephone Dial +1(253) 215-8782 and enter participant ID: 868 7263 2373 or visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86872632373.

Public Testimony may be sent in advance to Briana Schumacher, City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 or emailed to bschumacher@cityoflakewood.us.

Once published, a copy of the meeting agenda will be available on the City of Lakewood website at https://cityoflakewood.us/city-council/city-council-agendas/.

The Cities of Tacoma and Lakewood plan to adopt their 2025 Consolidated Plans, which establish their 5-year strategic frameworks and specify the first-year funding allocations for federally supported housing, community and economic development, and public services initiatives. The Plans are required by the federal government to receive assistance from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), for funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, the HOME Investment Partnership (HOME) program and the Emergency Shelter Grant (ESG) program. As the lead entity of the HOME consortium, the Tacoma City Council will approve HOME-funded activities for both jurisdictions. This Plan also outlines involvement in funding decisions prior to the award of these funds. Following final action by the Tacoma and Lakewood City Councils, the Consolidated Plans are reviewed and subject to approval by HUD. Proposed use of funds recommended for Lakewood City Council approval is based upon federal funding that includes an estimated $988,093.45 in CDBG monies ($525,000 in new allocation, $71,093.45 in reprogrammed prior year funding, $100,000 in program income, and $292,000 program income from the Neighborhood Stabilization Program); and $458,665 of the Lakewood portion of the Tacoma-Lakewood HOME Consortium monies ($253,670 in new allocation, $204,995 in program income). Recommended activities will be implemented as part of the Plan beginning July 1, 2025. As federal funding allocations are not yet finalized, actual allocations shall be adjusted on a percentage basis and all awarded amounts will be adjusted accordingly. The recommended Plan will be available for public review for a period of at least 30 days and written comment may be submitted until 5 PM on April 30, 2025 with final action by the Lakewood City Council on Monday, May 5, 2025.

For further information, please call Jeff Gumm, Housing Program Manager at 253-983-7773.