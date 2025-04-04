Letter: What Beauty Springs from Things Seen and Unseen – The Suburban Times

It was difficult to distinguish between heaven and earth. The fading light in the sky above was softly reflected in the water below. Wispy blue and pink puffy clouds; dark, impassive, forested shorelines; exact color matches from an artist’s brush, all were mirrored on this divine painter’s canvas.

Though at first, I couldn’t see them – but hoped something like this would happen – I could hear them coming. Their loud, nasal call, an iconic honking, like baying hounds, carried, as sounds do, across the water.

There were only two of them, perhaps communicating to other family members their arrival as night drew on.

Or maybe there were only two because, as geese do, each had found in the other “the one.”

“Geese are known for their loyalty,” writes Gogeesego.com, “especially when it comes to love. These birds typically mate for life, forming strong bonds with their partner. They often stick together through thick and thin, raising goslings and protecting each other. If one goose is injured or falls behind during migration, its partner often stays by its side until it recovers or catches up. This dedication to their mate is one of the reasons geese are seen as a symbol of loyalty and partnership.”

How blessed are those who find – perhaps especially those in their sunset years, who hadn’t seen it coming but hoped it would – “the one.”