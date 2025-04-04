Letter: Ignorance Isn’t Always Bliss: What Those Blue Yard Signs Are Trying to Tell You Before It’s Too Late – The Suburban Times

Most people in Lakewood care about our community. And if not their community, most people care about what happens up and down their street.

A city proposal to give developers a tax break to replace small businesses, tree groves and the abandoned library site with box apartments should get everyone’s attention. It has – to a point.

I’m proud of the dozens of individuals and families who have written in or come to public hearings. But there are many more people out there who have no idea anything is going on in Lakewood.

Reaching Those Who Don’t Follow the News

You’re obviously classy, because you read The Suburban Times, but not everyone is like you. Not everyone reads Facebook’s Lakewood news groups or opens notification messages from the city.

One of the big challenges in any city is making people aware of important issues. Let’s face it, people get busy. I’ve been there, having an awful boss, a tough job, an intense situation at home. I’ve had times when you could land a spaceship from Mars on Bridgeport Way and my reaction would be to miss it completely and ponder plans for dinner.

That’s why Save Our Unique Lakewood volunteers have been putting up yard signs particularly along streets that feed off Gravelly Lake Drive. Because sadly, we know what’s going to happen, especially if the most recent tax break passes.

Reaching the “I Missed the Memo” Crowd

So here’s the future, for sure and for true: One, three, five, or 10 years from now, a developer will start erecting a two- or three-story apartment next to homes. And neighbors are going to express surprise because it’s hard to miss a multi-story building next door.

They’ll say, “Why didn’t anyone tell me this was going to happen?”

It does no good to say at that stage, “You should have read The Suburban Times and Facebook. You should have checked the Planning Commission and City Council agendas or opened the letter the city sent you.”

Fact is, the information is out there. And now, it’s on front lawns where everyone blessed with vision should be able to see it.

If you’d like to put up a sign, get in touch with me at saveouruniquelakewood@gmail.com. We only have a few left, but we’d love to see them all outside.

Why You Should Care Even If This is Not Your Neighborhood

We’ve had a few people offer to put up signs in other parts of town. Why? The tax break proposal would create incentives for high-density housing subsidized by taxpayers, potentially displacing businesses at Clover Park Shops and other places along Gravelly Lake Drive. For details that can’t fit in this post, please see this link.

You may live on Granite Drive on the other end of Lakewood and think this has nothing to do with you. But what happens when the next housing developer decides Granite Drive would be great for box apartments? If Lakewood can disincentivize small business and incentivize apartments here, they can do it nearly everywhere that’s near a bus route. Your favorite small business might be next.

There’s a Bright Side to Everything

I’ve learned positive things that I’d love to share with you. Neighbors are mobilizing together. One volunteer designed and paid for the signs herself. The city is now notifying people within 300 feet of several affected neighborhoods by mail, a step the city missed in 2024 but rectified this year. The city did that not just in my neighborhood, but in other neighborhoods throughout the city where the tax incentive may be extended. If you live in another neighborhood and got the letter, it’s on you now to care, my friends.

Here’s another lesson: Last Wednesday, the Lakewood Planning Commission surprised many by declining to recommend the downtown tax break extension to the City Council. A majority of commissioners expressed smart concerns and questions. I’ll share more about their deliberations next week.

Their thoughtfulness fills me with hope that the city will listen to its citizens – if citizens make themselves known.

I’ve learned as both a newspaper editor and councilman that you can set fire to some people’s coats, and they won’t notice because they’re focused elsewhere. Some live by “ignorance is bliss and I am a happy person.”

But ignorance and happiness come at a price. Because then you’re the person stumped by what’s going on next to you.

Save Our Unique Lakewood is sharing signs that are loud, bright and very Lakewood blue to let people know what’s coming. If someone chooses not to see what’s in front of them, I get it. We can only do our part.