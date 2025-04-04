Let’s Talk! – Stepping Stones – The Suburban Times

(Photo: Matt Walsh @https://unsplash.com/)

Are you ready to switch off your screens and ponder or discuss another writing/conversation prompt during dinner tonight? You want to know about my thoughts on it? Here’s my take:

Do you like being in nature? Do you prefer smaller paths to those that are paved with asphalt? Then, you – like I – might also be thrilled about almost any kind of path that’s a bit different from the normal soil. I’m not talking stairs, though – I have to admit that I’m not THAT keen on them. But I love boardwalks. And bridges. And stepping stones through a brook. Though, we rarely see any that even and safe to step on when in any of our State or National Parks around Washington State. There, you have to figure which stones might carry you without slipping sideways while fording – and on which ones YOU wouldn’t slide. Maybe you have even built your own crossing with stepping stones at one point or another?

Stepping stones as a way to cross a body of water have been around forever. They have become so popular that they have become part of landscaping. Think Japanese gardens, for example. Or even your own, maybe: those small flagstones you may have across your lawn are stepping stones, too!

But stepping stones are not just literally stones to step on. They are also existing in almost everybody’s life. They are not necessarily always relating to a person’s career. And some of the stepping stones might even be considered mile stones – now, here’s a thought!

Stepping stones are the parts in one’s life that lift one to another level. They are not necessarily achievement-related. They can be just part of a person’s good luck. Interestingly, I have never heard of a stepping stone as describing something bad. Even though some bad decisions are definitely a step further to self-inflicted misery.

With hindsight, stepping stones are the opportunities taken that are offered from the get-go. Not everybody has the same good luck. But a good opportunity that one takes to a goal of improvement certainly offers itself to many if not most of us. They might not always scream “Good Opportunity!” Sometimes, it is up to us to make an opportunity a good one.

Basically, a lot of stepping stones are also in our own hands. Like those rocks we place in a brook to cross it. We have to take it slowly and make the best we can of its placement. And while standing there, we have to dig in our own resources for the next stepping stone. It’s work. Even if somebody offers us another “flagstone.” As long as our goal hasn’t been achieved, we’re still out there in the water, always in danger to slip.