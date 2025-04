Submitted by Diane Formoso.

For years Caring for Kids has held a takeover at the Lakewood Ram, except during Covid. Once again, we are excited about this fundraiser to help support our mission to help struggling kids and families.

Come and have fun and dinner with friends!

April 24, Thursday from 4:00-8:00 P.M.

Caring for Kids works very hard to make a difference in our community.

Questions: carekids@comcast.net or 253-279-9777 Diane