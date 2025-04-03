 Tacoma City Council Statement on National Actions to Strip Federal Employees of Their Collective Bargaining Rights – The Suburban Times

Tacoma City Council Statement on National Actions to Strip Federal Employees of Their Collective Bargaining Rights

I – along with my colleagues on the Tacoma City Council — stand in strong solidarity with the Pierce County Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO, and all workers affected by the March 27 executive order that strips federal employees of their collective bargaining rights. This action is a direct attack on the hardworking public servants who keep our government running and our communities safe.

Dismantling collective bargaining under the guise of national security weakens—not strengthens—our nation. Workers’ rights are fundamental to a fair and just society, and when those rights are threatened, it impacts all of us. Strong unions help build strong communities by ensuring fair wages, workplace protections, and a voice for those who serve the public.

Here in Tacoma, we value and respect the contributions of working people. We will continue to support labor rights and stand against any effort to silence workers. We call on leaders at every level to reject policies that undermine the labor movement and instead focus on strengthening the workforce that serves our nation.

