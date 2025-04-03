 Poetry Walk at Adriana Hess Wetland – The Suburban Times

Poetry Walk at Adriana Hess Wetland

April is National Poetry Month! Join us for a series of walks at Adriana Hess Wetland. Poetry signs will be changed throughout the month, so each walk will feature a unique selection of poems.

Saturday, April 5 from 10:30-11:30 a.m., 2917 Morrison Rd W, University Place, WA 

This kickoff event will be led by Tahoma Bird Alliance member Marsha Williams. Attendees are invited (but not required) to bring a nature related poem of their own to share! Cookies, tea and lemonade will be provided.

Details: Expect a short walk over mostly flat gravel trails. A single stall restroom is available in the office. Park in front of the office or across the street. The office is also reachable from the 2 and 53 bus lines.

View more information on the Tahoma Bird Alliance website.

