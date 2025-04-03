 On This Day: Tacoma landmark, Top of the Ocean Restaurant, Torched by Crime Syndicate – The Suburban Times

On This Day: Tacoma landmark, Top of the Ocean Restaurant, Torched by Crime Syndicate

Submitted by Morgan Alexander.

On this day in 1977, David Levage who was hired by a local crime syndicate dumped a dozen cans of paint thinner onto premier Tacoma waterfront restaurant, Top of The Ocean. Built in the 1940s, the structure was instantly engulfed in flames once ignited. This arson was connected to a number of other suspicious nightclub fires which resulted in a Federal grand jury racketeering case that brought down local crime bosses and Pierce County Sheriff, George Janovich.

To learn more about the history of the Top of The Ocean, click here.

To learn more about David Levage click here.

Learn about the Federal racketeering case, click here.

Tacoma Sun article link.

