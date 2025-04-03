New paved pathway in Point Defiance Park will fulfill community priority to separate pedestrians and vehicles – The Suburban Times

Construction is about to begin on a paved trail that will increase safety and accessibility in Point Defiance Park by separating pedestrians and cyclists from vehicles.

The second phase of Loop Trail will create 1.6 miles of trail apart from the roadway to connect visitors to Wilson Way Bridge, the Pagoda, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, the Environmental Learning Center and Owen Beach.

This work is a key element in addressing safety needs and was identified as a community priority during the 2015 update to the Point Defiance Master Plan.

Once construction kicks off in May, the entry to Five Mile Drive from the turn at Waterfront Drive up to Animal Loop Road will be closed to vehicles for one year. A non-paved detour will be provided for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Drivers wanting to access the Lodge, Pagoda, gardens and marina will use the Pearl Street entrance. Those wanting to visit Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, Owen Beach, Fort Nisqually and the Outer Loop of Five Mile Drive will need to use the Mildred Street entrance.

All park destinations will remain open; only a section of the road will be closed.

“We know the road detour is an inconvenience, but we’re committed to providing multi-modal links to improve connectivity, safety and accessibility between major destinations within Point Defiance Park,” said Park Board President Andrea Smith. “The community has been wanting this for years and we’re excited to deliver on a long-held goal.”

History of project

Point Defiance Park draws more than 3 million visitors every year.

With so many people wandering throughout this beloved 760-acre urban park, it’s common practice for people to walk on the roadways as they travel from location to location. Students at the Science and Math Institute (SAMi), nestled in Point Defiance, add to the foot traffic as they walk to and from classes.

In 2005, Parks Tacoma engaged in a major community process to review and update the Point Defiance master plan in conjunction with the park’s centennial. Once the plan was adopted, development limitations were agreed upon with the City of Tacoma in 2015 to preserve the character and natural state of Point Defiance. A major improvement identified by the public was the need for safe pedestrian access throughout the park, especially in the summer months when traffic peaks at all destinations in the park.

In 2016, the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office awarded Parks Tacoma a $3.25 million grant to move forward with Loop Trail. The second phase is estimated to cost about $6 million, with the remainder of funds coming from the 2014 voter-approved bond.

The first phase was completed in 2023 and included a new sidewalk and improvements to Park Avenue west of the Mildred Street entrance roundabout. It also paved the top of Trolley Lane trail leading north from the roundabout to the Japanese Garden, featuring a small plaza at the entry of Wilson Way Bridge and a safer pedestrian road crossing near the garden.

Upcoming construction

Construction on this section of Loop Trail is expected to start work in May but there is no exact date yet. Detours will be posted for vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The paved trail will start just past the Pagoda and extend to the stop sign near the muskox enclosure at PDZA. It will be set about five feet away from the road and separated from vehicles by landscaping.

From Animal Loop Road, Loop Trail will take over the right-hand lane of the current two-lane roadway extending toward Owen Beach. It will connect with the pedestrian and cyclist access to Owen Beach revamped in 2022. The small parking lot in this area will be renovated.

A sidewalk will also be installed along Animal Loop Road, connecting visitors to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium and the Park Avenue segment of the trail created in the first project phase.

The Loop Trail will be a paved route that is safe, barrier-free and accessible to wheeled users and pedestrians, designed and constructed according to adopted standards for shared use trails as established by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

“Caring for Point Defiance Park is a responsibility we take very seriously because we know how much our community loves it,” said Joe Brady, deputy director of regional parks and attractions. “We’re looking forward to this new trail improving safety and enhancing the park experience.”